Romania cenbank voted 6 to 3 for 75 bps interest rate hike-minutes

Six Romanian central bank board members voted to scale down the pace of monetary policy tightening and hike interest rates by less than expected at the Aug. 5 meeting, while the remaining three favoured a bigger raise, minutes showed on Friday.

The bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 5.50%, its eighth consecutive hike since October. Three board members voted for a bigger 100 basis points hike.

Most board members "underlined again the importance of the dosage of measures and of the calibration of the monetary policy conduct at the current juncture to avoid, as much as possible, a significant slowdown of economic growth," minutes showed.

