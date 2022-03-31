Romania approves Fondul plan to list stake in Hidroelectrica

BUCHAREST, March 31 (Reuters) - The Romanian government on Thursday approved a planned initial public offering (IPO) for state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica, the company said in a statement.

Energy Minister Virgil Popescu told Reuters in January that the government would vote in favour of the plan for minority stakeholder Fondul Proprietatea FP.BX to list at least 15% of its 20% stake in the company on the Bucharest bourse.

The government will not contribute shares to the listing as it is bound by a two-year ban parliament introduced in 2020 on government sales of shares in state-owned companies. Plans to list Hidroelectrica shares have been around since about 2007.

Fondul, run by investment manager Franklin Templeton, was set up as a compensation fund for Romanians whose assets were seized under communism and it holds minority stakes in a string of state firms.

The fund is worth $3.1 billion and its Hidroelectrica stake accounts for more than $2 billion of that.

The company generates about a third of Romania's electricity with green energy from more than 200 hydroplants and one wind park.

