Romania aims to sell domestic debt worth 5.92 bln lei in March

February 28, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry aims to sell domestic treasury bonds and bills worth 5.92 billion lei ($1.28 billion) in March, including 720 million lei at non-competitive tenders, it said on Tuesday.

As investors poured into emerging market debt at the start of the year, Romania had a bumper January both domestically and on foreign markets, covering a third of its full-year financing needs. While appetite faded slightly in February, debt managers still sold 6.44 billion lei domestically, more than planned.

In March, the ministry has scheduled 12 bond tenders with residual maturities ranging from 2.4 to 15 years and one auction for one-year treasury bills.

So far this year, Romania has sold 32.6 billion lei and tapped $4 billion of 5-, 10- and 30-year bonds and 2 billion euros ($2.12 billion) of 2026 and 2029 eurobonds.

($1 = 4.6315 lei)

($1 = 0.9415 euros)

