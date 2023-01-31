Romania aims to sell domestic debt worth 5.68 bln lei in February

BUCHAREST, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry aims to sell domestic treasury bonds and bills worth roughly 5.68 billion lei ($1.25 billion) in February, including 675 million lei at non-competitive tenders, it said on Tuesday.

Debt managers sold a record high 26.23 billion lei worth of domestic debt in January, five times the planned amount. They also tapped foreign markets twice, issuing $4 billion in 5-, 10- and 30-year paper, as well as 2 billion euros in 2026 and 2029 Eurononds.

In February, the ministry has scheduled ten bond tenders with residual maturities ranging from 1.8 to 14.9 years and one auction for one-year treasury bills.

($1 = 4.5306 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

