Romania aims to sell domestic debt worth 4.25 bln lei in July

Romania's finance ministry aims to sell domestic treasury bonds and bills worth 4.25 billion lei ($895.40 million) in July, including 450 million lei at non-competitive tenders, it said on Thursday.

Debt managers sold a less than planned 2.11 billion lei worth of domestic debt in June, as rising pressure on yields led to three failed tenders. In July, the ministry has scheduled nine bond tenders with residual maturities ranging from 3.3 to 13.8 years and one auction for one-year treasury bills.

Romania has sold roughly 22.26 billion lei and 259.5 million euros worth of domestic debt in the first half. In June, the ministry did its first exchange and buyback operations. It has tapped foreign markets for 2.5 billion euros worth of 2028 and 2034 eurobonds, as well as $3.85 billion worth of dollar bonds.

