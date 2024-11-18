News & Insights

Stocks

Romanesque Capital supports sale Harmonic to maximize value

November 18, 2024 — 01:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Romanesque Capital Management, a long-term shareholder of Harmonic (HLIT), issued a statement regarding its support of a strategic review aimed at a sale to maximize shareholder value, that reads: “We have long held high conviction in Harmonic’s market leading products, valuable partnerships and disruptive innovation, having been invested since 2016. Despite these tailwinds, the company has been unable to realize value in its stock price. This is why we were extremely encouraged to review Ancora Holdings’ presentation outlining its analysis of the value opportunity at Harmonic and are in full support of the investor’s recommendations. As a long-term shareholder, we have frequently shared similar concerns with leadership regarding the disconnect between the company’s stock price and its impressive fundamentals. It’s been our view that Harmonic should be part of a larger organization where synergies could be realized. We sincerely hope management and the board of directors begin to listen to shareholder feedback and initiate a review aimed at a value-maximizing sale.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HLIT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HLIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.