Romana rejects all bids at Jan. 2028 bond tender

BUCHAREST, March 16 (Reuters) - Romanian debt managers rejected all bids at a tender to sell 600 million lei ($138.45 million) worth of Jan. 2028 treasury bonds on Monday, the second consecutive failed debt auction this month, central bank data showed.

The finance ministry last sold Jan. 2028 paper in February at an average accepted yield of 3.79%. On Monday, bids totalled 89.3 million lei, as growing concerns over the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic spread across the region.

So far this year, Romania has sold roughly 15.7 billion lei of local currency bills and bonds, and tapped foreign markets for 3 billion euros worth of 2032 and 2050 Eurobonds.

($1 = 4.3338 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

