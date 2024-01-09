Roma Green Finance Announces Pricing Of Around 2.45 Mln Shares At $4/share

(RTTNews) - Hong-Kong based Roma Green Finance Ltd. (ROMA), Tuesday announced the pricing of offering of approximately 2.45 million shares at $4 per share to raise around $9.8 million.

The offering which will commence on January 9 under the ticker 'ROMA' on Nasdaq, includes around 625.5 thousand shares of selling shareholder offered at $4 per share to raise around $2.5 million.

The company said that it intends to use the proceeds for expansion of its business in Hong Kong and Singapore, development of business, establishment of formal ESG academy, and other corporate related purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 11.

Currently, Roma's stock is standing at $4 without any movement on the Nasdaq.

