Is RollsRoyce (RYCEY) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 46 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYCEY's full-year earnings has moved 19.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that RYCEY has returned about 84.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 7.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

TransDigm Group (TDG) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 42%.

Over the past three months, TransDigm Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.3% this year, meaning that RYCEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. TransDigm Group is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and TransDigm Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

