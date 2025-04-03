Is RollsRoyce (RYCEY) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is one of 53 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYCEY's full-year earnings has moved 17.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, RYCEY has returned 40% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 11.5%. This means that Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Woodward (WWD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.3%.

The consensus estimate for Woodward's current year EPS has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.1% so far this year, so RYCEY is performing better in this area. Woodward is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and Woodward. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

