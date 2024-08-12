Is RollsRoyce (RYCEY) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is one of 46 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYCEY's full-year earnings has moved 23.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, RYCEY has moved about 63% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have lost an average of 0.1%. This means that Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, TransDigm Group (TDG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.2%.

In TransDigm Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.2% so far this year, so RYCEY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. TransDigm Group is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and TransDigm Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.