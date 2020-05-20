Rolls-Royce To Reduce 9,000 Roles To Address Medium-term Structural Changes

(RTTNews) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) proposed a major reorganisation which is expected to result in the loss of at least 9,000 roles from the company's global workforce of 52,000. The reorganisation is anticipated to generate annualised savings of more than 1.3 billion pounds, of which headcount is estimated to contribute around 700 million pounds.

The proposed reorganisation will predominantly affect the Civil Aerospace business. The company's Defence business, based in the UK and US, with an unchanged outlook, will remain unaffected by the headcount reduction.

