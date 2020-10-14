Rolls-Royce to issue bonds worth 2 billion pounds to shore up balance sheet -memo

AMSTERDAM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce is set to raise 2 billion pounds ($2.60 billion) from the sale of multi-currency bonds that will help bolster the COVID-hit automaker's balance sheet, according to a lead-manager memo seen by Reuters.

The British company RR.Lis set to raise 750 million euros ($880.65 million)from a bond due Feb 2026 that will pay a coupon of 4.625%; 545 million pounds from a bond due Oct 2027 that will pay a coupon of 5.75%; and $1 billion from another bond, also due Oct 2027, that will pay a coupon of 5.75%, according to the memo.

All bonds are priced at the lower end of earlier price guidance, with the deal larger than the 1.5 billion pounds originally marketed.

Pricing on the bonds, part of a larger funding that also includes a rights issue , is expected later on Wednesday. BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are managing the sale.

($1 = 0.7704 pounds)

($1 = 0.8516 euros)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Tom Wilson)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.