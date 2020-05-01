Rolls-Royce to cut up to 8,000 jobs as aviation crisis bites - FT

May 1 (Reuters) - British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc RR.L is planning to slash up to 8,000 jobs, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Senior executives at Rolls-Royce have started work on a restructuring plan, which would shrink the company's workforce of 52,000 by up to 15%, according to several people inside the company, the report said.

Rolls-Royce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

