Rolls-Royce to cut up to 8,000 jobs as aviation crisis bites - FT

Rolls-Royce to cut up to 8,000 jobs as aviation crisis bites

Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is planning to slash up to 8,000 jobs, the Financial Times reported on Friday. Senior executives at Rolls-Royce have started work on a restructuring plan, which would shrink the company's workforce of 52,000.

Senior executives at Rolls-Royce have started work on a restructuring plan, which would shrink the company's workforce of 52,000 by up to 15%, according to several people inside the company, the report said.

Rolls-Royce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

