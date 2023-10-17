News & Insights

Companies
RR

Rolls-Royce to cut up to 2,500 roles in latest efficiency drive

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

October 17, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British engineering company Rolls-Royce RR.L said it would cut up to 2,500 roles as its new chief executive seeks to build a more efficient business, in the latest turnaround plan designed to improve the company.

Rolls-Royce, whose engines and systems are used on the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 as well as ships, submarines and in power generation, has been through multiple restructurings over the last decade, including one in 2020 aimed at surviving the pandemic which resulted in 9,000 job cuts.

Tufan Erginbilgic took over as chief executive in January, promising another revamp.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that it would shed up to 2,500 roles out of its total staff of 42,000.

The streamlining plan would merge its engineering technology and safety groups, Rolls-Royce said, and as part of that its chief technology officer Grazia Vittadini would leave the business in April 2024.

"This is another step on our multi-year transformation journey to build a high performing, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce," Erginbilgic said.

The plan would also improve the company's procurement and supply chain management to help cut costs, the company added.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RR
AIR
BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.