Rolls-Royce sticks to guidance for 2021

British engineering company Rolls-Royce stuck to its guidance to turn free cash flow positive at some point during the second half of 2021 as vaccinations kick in and travellers return to the skies.

The company said its operational and financial performance in the year to date had been in line with expectations, and added that there was an "encouraging range" of parties interested in buying its Spanish unit ITP Aero.

