Companies

Rolls-Royce starts search for next chairman - Sky News

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alwyn Scott

British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is beginning a search for its next chairman, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Adds company's response

Dec 12 (Reuters) - British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc RR.L is beginning a search for its next chairman, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Rolls-Royce's board has begun the process of identifying a successor to Ian Davis, the report said, adding an appointment was unlikely to be announced until well into next year.

"The chairman will have served nine years in March 2022 and it is best practice that he will stand down by then," Rolls-Royce told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"The Board will ensure an orderly transition."

Davis was appointed as chairman in May 2013, according to the company's website.

The company has also been forced into a search for a new finance chief following Stephen Daintith's resignation to join Ocado, the online grocer, the report added.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Mark Potter)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular