Rolls Royce Slips To Loss In H1, Revenues Rise; Confirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc. (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half loss was 1.61 billion pounds, compared to profit of 394 million pounds last year.

Loss per share was 19.29 pence, while last year's profit per share was 4.73 pence.

Underlying loss was 188 million pounds or 2.24 pence per share, compared to profit of 104 million pounds or 1.25 pence per share a year ago.

Revenue grew to 5.60 billion pounds from 5.16 billion pounds a year ago. Underlying revenues also improved from last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect low-to-mid-single digit underlying revenue growth, and underlying operating profit margin to be broadly unchanged on the prior year's 3.8 percent.

The company still expects modestly positive free cash flow in 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.