Rolls-Royce showcases flexible pay’s ups and downs

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Warren East has refashioned the banker bonus for the age of spiralling inflation. The Rolls-Royce chief executive on Monday told 14,000 employees of the $9 billion UK engineer they would receive a 2,000 pound one-off payment to help weather annual inflation that hit 9.1% in May. The package has its ups and its downs.

East’s offer of a 4% salary hike and what amounts to a 5% “bonus” makes sense from an employer perspective. Investment bank bosses use variable compensation to reward outperformers in good years, while keeping fixed costs low. Rolls, which hasn’t paid a dividend since 2019 and may only break even in 2022, could do with similar flexibility.

For 2022 at least, it also means Rolls employees may not exploit a tight labour market and jump ship. A 9% headline pay rise is better than a 4% salary hike alone, and much better than the miserly 2% increase that caused British public sector workers like railway staff to down tools this week. And unlike bankers’ bonuses, the same lump sum goes to everybody, making it more valuable to those on the lower rungs of the corporate ladder.

What East’s gambit does have in common with banker bonuses, however, is its lack of long-term certainty. If Rolls feels the pinch next year, the company will find it easier to keep a lid on costs by not repeating its “one-off” payment, rather than awarding a stingy wage increase. Under that scenario, and assuming the current high inflation falls back in the next 12 months as economists expect, a salary hike in line with overall price increases would still leave workers worse off over the two years. Hence unions’ current cool response to the offer.

Rolls is not the only employer road-testing variable pay. Fellow engineer Babcock unveiled an across-the-board 1,500 pound pay rise at its Plymouth dockyard. France’s Airbus will pay UK workers 8.6% more over two years, with a 5.1% cash lump sum, and banking group Lloyds is giving workers an extra 1,000 pounds. Workers in less unionised sectors than engineering or those with shakier prospects, like aviation, may still look on enviously. But even their more fortunate peers should know that flexibility comes with its downsides.

CONTEXT NEWS

British labour union Unite on June 21 rejected Rolls-Royce’s latest pay offer, saying it fell short of expectations.

Rolls-Royce earlier said it was offering 14,000 of its UK shopfloor and junior management colleagues, approximately 70% of its UK workforce, a cash lump sum of 2,000 pounds “to help them through the current exceptional economic climate”.

A spokesperson for the UK engineering group said that it was offering shopfloor staff the highest annual pay rise for at least a decade, backdated to March, and that these measures represented a roughly 9% pay increase for 2022.

The average salary for the group is approximately 40,000 pounds a year.

