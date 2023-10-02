News & Insights

Rolls-Royce shortlisted as UK seeks small nuclear plant developers

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

October 02, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce SMR has passed the first stage of a UK government competition to select developers of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), the company said on Monday, signalling a huge step for the technology as Britain seeks to boost its energy capacity.

Rolls-Royce, whose main business is making engines for large passenger jets, is the only company whose SMR technology is under review by European regulators.

"Securing a domestic contract is vitally important to unlock the enormous global export potential of our clean energy technology," Rolls-Royce SMR CEO Chris Cholerton said in a statement.

The SMR competition was first announced in March, with the process overseen by Great British Nuclear, a governmental body set up to help ramp up UK's nuclear capacity to as much as 24GW by 2050.

The selected companies will start negotiations with the government, which will make a final decision in 2029, subject to approval by Britain's Office for Nuclear Regulation.

