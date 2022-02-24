Rolls-Royce sees return to positive cash flow, CEO to step down

Companies

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British aero engineer Rolls-Royce RR.L expects to return to positive cash flow in 2022, which it said would be the final year with Warren East at the helm, after it reported a better-than-expected reduction in its cash burn in 2021.

"We expect to generate modestly positive free cash flow in 2022, seasonally weighted towards second half of year," the company said on Thursday.

East, who will step down at the end of 2022 after almost eight years, has had to navigate the engine maker through the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out a chunk of its revenue linked to engine flying hours.

He said the company had improved its financial and operational performance in 2021 and was now a better balanced business.

"We have achieved the benefits of our restructuring programme a year ahead of schedule, positioning Civil Aerospace to capitalise on increasing international travel," he said.

Rolls reported a free cash outflow of 1.44 billion pounds, beating market expectations and significantly ahead of the outflow of 4.18 billion pounds in 2020.

