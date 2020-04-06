Companies

Rolls-Royce scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit

Sarah Young Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce RR.L said it was scrapping its targets and had decided against paying its last dividend, taking steps to shore up its finances as airlines around the world ground planes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

