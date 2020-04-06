Rolls-Royce scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit
LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce RR.L said it was scrapping its targets and had decided against paying its last dividend, taking steps to shore up its finances as airlines around the world ground planes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsCommodities
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. Air Force finds additional deficiency in Boeing's aerial fuel system
- Saudi reports first coronavirus death, UAE gears up for lockdown
- EXCLUSIVE-American Airlines to retire more jets, including vintage 737s, in coronavirus downturn -sources
- Honeywell borrows $6 bln to boost liquidity in coronavirus fight