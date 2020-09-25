Rolls-Royce says no final decision on potential stakes

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce RR.L said on Friday that no final decision had been made on allotting shares to potential investors, "including any sovereign wealth fund", as the British engineering firm was still reviewing all available funding options.

The statement follows a Sky News report that Kuwait's state fund was in talks for a stake in the company after the maker of Trent engines said it was considering a rights issue of up to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion).

Rolls-Royce, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, had confirmed the equity raise this week in response to media reports that followed months of speculation about its finances.

($1 = 0.7872 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.