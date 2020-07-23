Rolls-Royce says no decisions yet on strengthening balance sheet

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce RR.L Chief Executive Warren East said the aerospace engineer was still examining options to strengthen its balance sheet and had not made any decisions.

"We are at the early stages of reviewing a range of potential options around strengthening our balance sheet, positioning ourselves for recovery, but I stressed at the trading update and I'll stress again today: No decisions have been made, we are not going to lay out any potential options, we are considering all options," he told reporters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Writing by Paul Sandle)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.