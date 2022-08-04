Rolls-Royce says it is managing inflation and supply-chain disruption

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce RR.L said it was managing rising inflation and supply chain disruption, and would see its squeezed operating profit margin improve in the second half, keeping it on track to meet its targets.

The engine maker reported underlying operating profit of 125 million pounds ($152 million) in the first half of the year, compared with 307 million pounds a year ago, on underlying revenue of 5.31 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8231 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.