Rolls-Royce reviewing balance sheet options after COVID-19 hit

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - British aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce RR.L said on Friday it was reviewing a range of options to strengthen its balance sheet and position itself for recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We confirm we are in the early stages of reviewing a range of potential options," the company said in a statement. "However, no decisions have been made."

The company said its financial position and liquidity remained strong.

Shares in Rolls-Royce were trading down 8.5% at 267 pence following the announcement.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alison Williams)

