News & Insights

Companies

Rolls-Royce reports jump in first-half profit led by civil aerospace

Credit: REUTERS/NADJA WOHLLEBEN

August 03, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds CEO quote in paragraph 3-4

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aero-engineer Rolls-Royce RR.L reported underlying operating profit of 673 million pounds ($855 million) in its first half, more than five times the level of a year ago, led by a large improvement in its civil aerospace margin.

The British company upgraded its full-year profit forecast last week to 1.2-1.4 billion pounds ($1.6-1.8 billion) from its previous guidance of 800 million-1 billion pounds. The market had been forecasting 934 million pounds.

Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic, who joined the company in January, said his transformation programme had started well, with progress already evident in the strong results and increased full-year guidance.

"Better profit and cash generation reflect greater productivity, efficiency, and improved commercial outcomes," he said on Thursday. "We have tightly managed our cost base to offset inflationary cost pressures."

Shares in Rolls, whose engines power Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 long-haul jets, rose to the highest level since March 2020 after it updated its forecasts last week.

($1 = 0.7871 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kate Holton and Sarah Young)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.