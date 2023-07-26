News & Insights

Rolls-Royce raises forecasts powered by civil, defence units

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

July 26, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce RR.L raised its full-year operating profit forecast to between 1.2 billion and 1.4 billion pounds ($1.6-1.8 billion) after delivering a stronger-than-expected first half driven by its civil and defence units.

The company had previously expected profit of between 0.8 billion and 1 billion pounds this year. The market was forecasting 934 million pounds.

Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic, who joined the company in January, said his turnaround programme had started well, with progress already evident in the first-half outcome and raised full-year guidance.

"Despite a challenging external environment, notably supply chain constraints, we are starting to see the early impact of our transformation in all our divisions," he said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7755 pounds)

