Rolls-Royce outlines plans for net zero emissions by 2050

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Rolls-Royce RR.L, which makes engines for planes and ships, outlined plans to head towards a net zero emissions by 2050 by ensuring its aero engines can run on sustainable aviation fuels and decarbonising new products.

Rolls-Royce said on Thursday that its new products would be compatible with net zero targets by 2030, and that the whole business would achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest.

In the aviation sector, its biggest business, it plans to make all its engines proven to be compatible to operate with 100% sustainable aviation fuels, which produces less carbon than jet fuel, by 2023.

