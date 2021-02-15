Rolls-Royce names Panos Kakoullis as new CFO
LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Rolls-Royce RR.L named Panos Kakoullis as its new chief financial officer, appointing the former head of Deloitte's audit and assurance practice to help it ride out COVID-19.
The aero-engines maker said on Monday that Kakoullis would start on May 3. Current CFO Stephen Daintith, who resigned last year but agreed to stay until a replacement was found, will leave Rolls-Royce on Mar. 19.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)
((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- Sunlight Financial to go public via $1.3 billion SPAC deal
- Boeing says requiring COVID-19 tests before U.S. domestic flights could pose economic risks
- EXCLUSIVE-SoFi to go public through merger with Palihapitiya-backed SPAC
- Preliminary report into Sriwijaya Air crash expected on Feb. 10 - Indonesian investigators