Rolls-Royce names Anita Frew as new chair to succeed Davis from Oct

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce RR.L said that Anita Frew would succeed Ian Davis as chair of the British engineering company on Oct. 1 2021, when Davis will retire after nine years in the role.

Frew is currently chair of science and chemicals group Croda CRDA.L and a non-executive director of mining giant BHP Group BHPB.L.

