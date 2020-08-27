Markets

Rolls Royce Holdings Posts Hefty Underlying Loss In H1; Underlying Revenue Down 24%

(RTTNews) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) reported a loss before tax of 5.37 billion pounds for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 compared to a loss of 791 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 280.06 pence compared to a loss of 48.02 pence. Underlying loss before tax was 3.24 billion pounds compared to profit of 93 million pounds, previous year. Underlying loss per share was 173.19 pence compared to a loss of 1.58 pence.

First half revenue declined year-on-year to 5.82 billion pounds from 7.88 billion pounds, prior year. Underlying revenue was 5.6 billion pounds, down 24% from last year.

Warren East, Chief Executive said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected our 2020 performance. We have identified a number of potential disposals that are expected to generate proceeds of more than 2 billion pounds, including ITP Aero and a number of other assets. We are continuing to assess additional options to strengthen our balance sheet."

The Group expects underlying revenue in 2020 to be approximately 25-30% lower than the prior year. Year-end 2020 liquidity is anticipated to be around 6 billion pounds. The projected 2020 free cash outflow is negative at approximately 4 billion pounds.

Rolls Royce Holdings also announced that Stephen Daintith is resigning as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director. The Board has begun a process to identify and appoint a successor.

