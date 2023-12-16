Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - ADR (RYCEY) Price Target Increased by 26.81% to 4.13

The average one-year price target for Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - ADR (OTC:RYCEY) has been revised to 4.13 / share. This is an increase of 26.81% from the prior estimate of 3.26 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.29 to a high of 5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.82% from the latest reported closing price of 3.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYCEY is 0.54%, a decrease of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.51% to 55,087K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 9,933K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,652K shares, representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 69.35% over the last quarter.

BIIEX - Brandes International Equity Fund Class I holds 6,865K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,431K shares, representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 22.82% over the last quarter.

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 6,490K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,326K shares, representing a decrease of 43.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 10.36% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 6,392K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,385K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 45.93% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 4,919K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,324K shares, representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 17.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.