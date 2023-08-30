Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - ADR (RYCEY) Price Target Increased by 25.31% to 2.93

The average one-year price target for Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - ADR (OTC:RYCEY) has been revised to 2.93 / share. This is an increase of 25.31% from the prior estimate of 2.34 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.27 to a high of 4.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.26% from the latest reported closing price of 2.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 20.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYCEY is 0.59%, a decrease of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.23% to 56,504K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 9,326K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,249K shares, representing a decrease of 20.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 14.04% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 8,652K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,325K shares, representing an increase of 26.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 37.69% over the last quarter.

BIIEX - Brandes International Equity Fund Class I holds 7,431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,414K shares, representing a decrease of 13.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 9.14% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 6,385K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,501K shares, representing a decrease of 33.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 23.78% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 5,324K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,506K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 1.23% over the last quarter.

