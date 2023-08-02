Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - ADR (RYCEY) Price Target Increased by 14.55% to 2.34

The average one-year price target for Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - ADR (OTC:RYCEY) has been revised to 2.34 / share. This is an increase of 14.55% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.28 to a high of 3.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.50% from the latest reported closing price of 1.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 32.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYCEY is 0.62%, an increase of 29.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.80% to 55,323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 9,326K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,249K shares, representing a decrease of 20.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 14.04% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 8,501K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,567K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 50.50% over the last quarter.

BIIEX - Brandes International Equity Fund Class I holds 8,414K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,021K shares, representing a decrease of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 32.58% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 6,325K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,523K shares, representing a decrease of 18.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 24.17% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 5,506K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,651K shares, representing a decrease of 20.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYCEY by 26.31% over the last quarter.

