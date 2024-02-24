Rolls-Royce Holdings (DB:RRU) Price Target Increased by 10.16% to 4.51

The average one-year price target for Rolls-Royce Holdings (DB:RRU) has been revised to 4.51 / share. This is an increase of 10.16% from the prior estimate of 4.10 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.83 to a high of 5.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.93% from the latest reported closing price of 4.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rolls-Royce Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRU is 0.27%, a decrease of 20.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 6,231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boothe Investment Group holds 2,735K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,765K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRU by 135.44% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Group holds 2,396K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRU by 24.90% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 308K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 35.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRU by 91.60% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 160K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Yousif Capital Management holds 130K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

