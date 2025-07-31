Rolls Royce H1 Results Climb, Lifts FY25 Profit View; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK), a British aerospace and defense major, reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its first half with increased revenues.

Further, the company raised fiscal 2025 guidance, and now expects underlying operating profit of 3.1 billion pounds to 3.2 billion pounds. The engine maker previously expected underlying operating profit of 2.7 billion pounds to 2.9 billion pounds.

On the LSE, Rolls Royce shares were gaining around 9.07 percent to trade at 1,077.61 pence.

In addition, the Board announced an interim cash dividend in respect of the first half of 2025 of 4.5 pence per ordinary share. The interim dividend will be paid on September 18 to shareholders on the register on August 8.

In the first half, profit before taxation surged to 4.84 billion pounds from last year's 1.42 billion pounds. Basic earnings per share were 52.38 pence, up from 13.71 pence a year ago.

Underlying profit before taxation was 1.69 billion pounds, compared to 1.04 billion pounds a year earlier. Underlying basic earnings per share were 15.74 pence, compared to 8.95 pence in the prior year.

Revenue grew to 9.49 billion pounds from last year's 8.86 billion pounds. Underlying revenues were 9.06 billion pounds, higher than 8.18 billion pounds a year ago.

The company said the strong first half performance was driven by continued progress in multi-year transformation, despite challenges from the supply chain and tariffs.

