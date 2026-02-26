Markets

Rolls-Royce FY25 Pretax Profit Rises; Announces Multi-year Share Buyback

February 26, 2026 — 04:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.L, RRU.DE) reported that its fiscal 2025 pretax profit increased to 6.9 billion pounds from 2.2 billion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 69.14 pence compared to 29.87 pence. Underlying pretax profit increased to 3.3 billion pounds from 2.3 billion pounds. Underlying EPS attributable to ordinary shareholders was 29.44 pence compared to 20.17 pence.

Fiscal 2025 revenue increased to 21.2 billion pounds from 18.9 billion pounds, previous year. Underlying revenue was 20.1 billion pounds compared to 17.9 billion pounds.

For fiscal 2026, the Group expects underlying operating profit in a range of 4.0 to 4.2 billion pounds. For the mid-term, underlying operating profit is now expected to increase to 4.9-5.2 billion pounds in 2028.

Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO, said: "Based on our 2026 guidance, we expect to deliver underlying operating profit within the prior mid-term guidance range two years earlier than planned."

Also, the Group announced a multi-year share buyback programme across 2026-2028 of 7.0 to 9.0 billion pounds. Of this, 2.5 billion pounds is expected to be completed in 2026, including the 200 million pounds completed.

At 31 December 2025, the Group had liquidity of 8.7 billion pounds including cash and cash equivalents of 6.2 billion pounds and undrawn facilities of 2.5 billion pounds.

Shares of Rolls-Royce are trading at 1,380.00 pence, up 5.34%.

