Rolls Royce FY24 Pre-tax Profit Down, Plans GBP 1 Bln Buyback; To Reach Mid-term Targets In FY25

(RTTNews) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK), a British aerospace and defense major, reported Thursday weak profit in its fiscal 2024, depsite increased revenues.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company now projects underlying operating profit of 2.7 billion pounds to 2.9 billion pounds, as well as free cash flow of 2.7 billion pounds to 2.9 billion pounds.

The company said its 2025 guidance sees it deliver the Capital Markets Day targets for 2027 two years earlier than planned.

Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO said, "All core divisions delivered significantly improved performance, despite a supply chain environment that remains challenging. ...Based on our 2025 guidance, we now expect to deliver underlying operating profit and free cash flow within the target ranges set at our Capital Markets Day, two years earlier than planned."

Further, the upgraded mid-term targets include 3.6 billion pounds to 3.9 billion pounds underlying operating profit, and 15 percent-17 percent operating margin, based on a 2028 timeframe.

Erginbilgic added that these mid-term targets are a milestone, not a destination, and that the firm sees strong growth prospects beyond the mid-term.

Further, the company announced a dividend of 6.0 pence per share in respect of the full year 2024, based on a 30 percent payout ratio of underlying profit after tax. The dividend will be paid on June 16 to ordinary shareholders on the register on April 22.

Separately, Rolls-Royce announced that it will commence a share buyback programme to return up to 1 billion pounds to shareholders. The Programme, which will be executed in tranches, will commence immediately and is expected to complete no later than December 31, 2025.

For fiscal 2024, profit before taxation dropped to 2.23 billion pounds from last year's 2.43 billion pounds. Basic earnings per share, however, grew to 30.05 pence from 28.85 pence a year ago.

Underlying profit before taxation was 2.29 billion pounds, compared to 1.26 billion pounds last year. Underlying basic earnings per share were 20.29 pence, compared to 13.75 pence in the prior year.

Revenue for the period grew to 18.91 billion pounds from prior year's 16.49 billion pounds. Underlying revenue was 17.85 billion pounds, compared to 15.41 billion pounds in the previous year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.