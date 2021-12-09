Companies

Rolls-Royce expects 2021 cash outflow to be better than forecast

Muvija M Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Rolls-Royce expects free cash outflow in fiscal year 2021 to be better than its previous guidance of 2 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) thanks to cost cuts and the broader market recovery, the British engineering group said on Thursday.

The company added it expects to remove more than 8,500 roles by the end of this year, with the pace of the restructuring running ahead of its plan.

($1 = 0.7574 pounds)

