Rolls-Royce expects 2021 cash outflow to be better than forecast

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce RR.L expects free cash outflow in fiscal year 2021 to be better than its previous guidance of 2 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) thanks to cost cuts and the broader market recovery, the British engineering group said on Thursday.

The company added it expects to remove more than 8,500 roles by the end of this year, with the pace of the restructuring running ahead of its plan.

($1 = 0.7574 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.