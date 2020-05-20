Rolls Royce could shut some factories with job cuts programme - CEO

Companies

Rolls Royce could close some of its factories as part of a programme to cut 9,000 jobs in response to the crisis in the global aviation industry, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Asked if the job cuts would lead to a closure of factories, Warren East replied: "We are reviewing our footprint because obviously when you wind an operation down below a certain level then it becomes uneconomic so that might be possible.

"But again we have to consult with our unions and do a thorough run through with the unions on exactly where the job losses are going to be," he told BBC radio.

