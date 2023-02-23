Rolls-Royce beats forecasts with 57% profit rise

Adds details, quote

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Rolls-Royce RR.L beat expectations with a 57% rise in underlying operating profit to 652 million pounds ($787 million) for 2022 on Thursday, helped by a better performance in Civil Aerospace and Power Systems.

New chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said the company's performance had improved from the blows inflicted by the pandemic but it was capable of much more if it had a shared determination to deliver cash and reduce debt.

"Our transformation programme will improve our efficiency and commercial outcomes, and deliver a sustainable reduction in working capital," he said.

The company, which makes engines for Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 planes, said the outcome of a strategic review would come in the second half of the year, along with medium-term goals.

($1 = 0.8288 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.