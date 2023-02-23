Rolls-Royce beats forecasts with 57% profit rise

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Rolls-Royce RR.L beat expectations with a 57% rise in underlying operating profit to 652 million pounds ($787 million) for 2022 on Thursday, helped by a better performance in Civil Aerospace and Power Systems.

($1 = 0.8288 pounds)

