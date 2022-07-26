Rolls-Royce Appoints Tufan Erginbilgic As CEO, Effective Jan. 1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) announced Tuesday the appointment of Tufan Erginbilgic as Chief Executive Officer and an executive director, with effect from January 1, 2023.

Erginbilgic succeeds Warren East, who previously announced his intention to step down at the end of this year.

For over 20 years, from 1997 to 2020, Erginbilgic had been with BP Plc. Since 2020, he is a partner at Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm.

He has held several non-executive directorships in heavy industry and manufacturing companies, including at aerospace technology group GKN.

Commenting on the appointment of Erginbilgic as chief executive, Chair Anita Frew said, "He has extensive strategic and operational experience and a firm understanding of safety critical industries, including aerospace, as well as the challenges and commercial opportunities presented by the drive for low carbon technologies. He has a strong track record for execution, delivery and the creation of significant value."

