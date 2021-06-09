Rolls-Royce Appoints Anita Frew As Non-Executive Director & Chair Designate

(RTTNews) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) said Wednesday that it has appointed Anita Frew as a Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate.

Anita will join the Board with effect from 1 July 2021 and will succeed Ian Davis as Chair on 1 October 2021. Ian will retire from the Board on 30 September 2021, after nearly nine years as Chairman.

On joining the Board, Anita will be appointed to the Nominations & Governance Committee and will succeed Ian as Chair of that Committee on 1 October 2021.

Anita Frew is currently chair of Croda plc, the science, technology and chemicals group and a non-executive director of BHP Group. Until recently she was the deputy chairman and senior independent director of Lloyds Banking Group and has also held chair and board roles in companies in industrial, engineering and utilities sectors.

The Directors have determined that upon appointment Anita Frew will be independent.

Rolls-Royce also announced the appointment of Mike Manley as a Non-Executive Director.

Mike Manley will join the Board with effect from 1 July 2021 and, on appointment, he will become a member of the Nominations & Governance Committee and the Science & Technology Committee. He is currently head of Americas of Stellantis N.V. and a member of their executive team. He joined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in 2011 and has held a number of senior executive positions, including chief operating officer for both the APAC region and NAFTA regions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.