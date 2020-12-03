Rolls-Royce Acquires Servowatch Systems

(RTTNews) - Rolls-Royce (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) announced the acquisition of Servowatch Systems, a UK-based international supplier of integrated marine automation solutions for navies, commercial vessels and large yachts. Based in Heybridge, Essex, Servowatch will significantly expand the ship automation division of the MTU product and solution brand of Rolls-Royce's Power Systems unit. The commercial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Servowatch employs approximately 35 people at its headquarters, with additional 11 people in India. Servowatch automation systems monitor and control the operation of numerous large ships, for example large yachts and government vessels. The new subsidary's open automation systems will be fully integrated into MTU's product range.

