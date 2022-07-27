Markets
Rollins's Jerry Gahlhoff To Become Its President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Rollins Inc. (ROL) said Wednesday that it expects its president and chief operating officer, Jerry Gahlhoff Jr., to become its president and chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2023.

Jerry joined Rollins during the company's 2008 acquisition of HomeTeam, where he served in a variety of leadership roles including President. He was named President and COO of Rollins in 2020 and joined the Board of Directors in 2021.

Gary Rollins, current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is expected to remain as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In preparation for the expected promotion, Jerry will spend the next 5 months working on this transition with Gary and John Wilson, Vice Chairman, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that its board approved its long-term leadership succession plan.

