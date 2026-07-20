Rollins is Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Rollins, Inc. ROL is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 22, after the closing bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, matched once and missed once, delivering an earnings surprise of 1.4%, on average.

Rollins, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Q2 Expectations for ROL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.1 million. The metric is expected to rise 9.8% year over year.

Based on the line of business, we expect revenues to improve across all segments. For residential, the consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $494.3 million, suggesting a 8.5% year-over-year gain.

Growth in this segment is likely to have been driven by the Romex Pest Control buyout, an expanded footprint into new markets and the combination of flagship brands with strong regional residential brands, supporting residential consumers' wins.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for commercial revenues is set at $351.8 million. The metric is anticipated to increase 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Market expansion facilitated by commercial account managers and vertical wins is anticipated to have driven this segment’s revenue growth.

The consensus estimate for termite and ancillary revenues is kept at $240.1 million, improving 13.3% year over year. This expected growth can be attributed to the company’s “9 shots on goal” strategy. This strategy moved experienced sales leadership to non-Orkin brands, bolstering cross-selling outside the flagship brand.

On a geographic basis, revenues from the United States and other countries are expected to improve substantially. The consensus estimate for the United States and other countries is $1 billion and $78.3 million, respectively. Revenues from the United States are expected to increase 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual, while for other countries the increase is expected to be 8.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.3%. The bottom line is expected to have moved up on the back of top-line growth, combined with price increases ahead of the consumer price index and price/cost for the year at the level of price realization.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ROL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ROL currently has an Earnings ESP of -2.94% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Construction sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Johnson Controls International plc JCI has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 29.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JCI’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $6.4 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.2%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.32 per share, implying a 25.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. JCI beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four reported quarters, the average earnings surprise being 5.6%.

CRH CRH has an Earnings ESP of +4.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRH’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $10.7 billion, indicating 4.6% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.96 per share, implying a marginal year-over-year increase. CRH beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, missed once and met once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 0.7%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.