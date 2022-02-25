Rollins (ROL) Up 9.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Rollins (ROL). Shares have added about 9.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rollins due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Rollins' Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates

Rollins reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same.



Adjusted earnings (excluding 1 penny from non-recurring items) of 14 cents per share meet the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 7.7% year over year. Revenues of $600.3 million beat the consensus mark by 3.3% and improved 11.9% year over year.

Other Quarterly Details

Organic revenues of $584.4 million declined 8.3% sequentially. Organic revenues on a constant exchange rate were $579.5 million, fell 8.7% sequentially.



Adjusted EBITDA of $122.2 million increased 11.2% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.4% declined 10 basis points (bps) year over year.



Rollins exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $105.3 million compared with the prior quarter’s $117.7 million. The long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $136.3 million compared with $49.3 million at the end of the prior quarter.



The company generated $96.1 million of cash from operating activities while capital expenditures were $7.2 million. Free cash flow was $88.9 million in the quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, Rollins has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Rollins has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.