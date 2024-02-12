Rollins (ROL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14, after the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, with an average surprise of 7.2%.

Q4 Expectations

In the to-be-reported quarter, the company’s top line is expected to have benefited from strength in commercial, residential and termite and ancillary services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $750.1 million, indicating 13.4% year-over-year growth.

The company’s bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by revenue growth and strong operating performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EPS is pegged at 21 cents, indicating an increase of 23.5% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ROL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ROL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

GFL Environmental GFL: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.37 billion, indicating growth of 2% from the year-ago figure. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 18 cents per share, suggesting a more than 100% rise from the year-ago quarter. WCN beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed on one instance, with an average surprise of 51.45%.

GFL currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21.

Fidelity National FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.52 billion, indicating a decline of 32% from the year-ago figure. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 96 cents per share, implying a 43.9% plunge from a year ago. FIS beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed on the other instance. It has a negative surprise of 7.02%, on average.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 26.

MediaAlpha MAX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $111.36 million, indicating a decline of 10.2% from the year-ago figure. For the bottom line, the consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 21 cents per share, from a year ago reported 20 cents per share. MAX beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on the other instance. It has an earnings surprise of 7.01%, on average.

MAX currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.91% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 20.

